CAN 2023: the typical team for the group stage

The Confederation of African Football has unveiled the typical team for the group stage of CAN 2023. A shock eleven with Morocco and Senegal who take the lion’s share.

Equatorial Guinean goalkeeper Jesùs Owono stands on the front line. In defense, Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) and Nayef Aguerd (Morocco) position themselves as pillars, while Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) and Arthur Masuaku (DR Congo) cover the flanks.

In midfield, the presence of the Atlas Lions is notable, with Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco) and Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco) supported by the Senegalese nugget Lamine Camara, already credited with two goals in this competition. Ismaila Sarr, scorer against Cameroon, occupies a place in attack alongside the Angolan Gelson Dala and Emilio Nsue, current top scorer in the CAN.