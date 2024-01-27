CAN 2023: before the shock against Equatorial Guinea, Guinea boycotts and threatens for its unpaid bonuses

Syli National boycotted Thursday’s training session to claim their unpaid bonuses, while Guinea faces Equatorial Guinea next Sunday in the round of 16 of CAN 2023.

Guinea is playing for its survival at CAN 2023 this Sunday. Syli National faces Equatorial Guinea in the round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations which is taking place in Ivory Coast. Coming second in Pool C behind Senegal, Kaba Diawara’s men will try to dismiss Nzalang Nacional to qualify for the quarter-finals.

A big challenge for the Guineans who will come up against the executioner of Côte d’Ivoire (4-0) in group A. But obviously, this is the last worry for Naby Kéita’s teammates who boycotted the training session Thursday. The reason? The players are demanding payment of their qualification bonuses for the round of 16, as informed by the X Med Sesay account.

According to the latter, this drying up of training is a warning to the Guinean Ministry of Sports for the non-compliance with the commitments made. For their part, neither the Ministry of Sports nor the Guinean Football Federation (FGF) have yet commented on this matter. To be continued…….