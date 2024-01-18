CAN 2023: Tunisia, Mali… the program for this Tuesday

The first group day of the 2023 African Cup of Nations continues this Tuesday. Discover today’s program.

Burkina Faso and Mauritania will open the ball at 3:00 p.m. (GMT+1) at the Bouaké Peace Stadium, in Group D. Both teams have similar ambitions for this competition, namely to qualify for the knockout stages. . Burkina, finalist in 2013, has an experienced team and a good attack. Mauritania, which is participating in the CAN for the second time in its history, has a young and dynamic squad.

At 6:00 p.m. (GMT+1), Tunisia and Namibia will face each other at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium in Group E. The Tunisians, African champions in 2004, are the favorites in this group. They have a strong and experienced team, with players like Youssef Msakni and Ben Slimane.

Namibia, which is participating for the third time in its history in the CAN, will try to create a surprise. Finally, at 9:00 p.m., Mali and South Africa will play the other match in this group E. The Malians, led by Tottenham player Yves Bisssouma, are not to be underestimated in this competition.

The program for this Tuesday (GMT+1)

Group D

Burkina Faso-Mauritania (3 p.m.)

Group E

Tunisia-Namibia (6 p.m.)

Mali-South Africa (9 p.m.)