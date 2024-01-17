CAN 2023: the official lines of Mali-South Africa

Mali faces South Africa this Tuesday evening (9 p.m., GMT+1) at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium, on the occasion of the first day of Group E at CAN 2023. The official lineups of the two teams have been released.

The first day of the CAN 2023 group stage continues this Tuesday evening with a clash between Mali and South Africa. An already decisive meeting for the two tenants of Group E, who must snatch victory to stay in contact with Namibia, who defeated Tunisia (1-0) a little earlier.

For this duel, the Eagles opted for a 4-2-3-1 system with Djigui Diarra in the cages and the Hamari Traoré-Sikou Niakaté-Kiki Kouyaté-Falaye Sacko quartet in defense. Amadou Haïdara, Yves Bissouma and Kamory Doumbia form the midfield. In attack, Sekou Koita takes the lead, assisted by Lassine Sinayoko and Aliou Dieng, housed in the corridors.

Opposite, Bafana Bafana are structured in a 4-2-3-1 with Ronwen Williams as the last defense. In defense, we find Khuliso Mudau, Siyanda Xulu, Mothobi Mvala and Aubrey Modiba. Teboho Mokoena and Sphephelo Sithole find themselves in midfield. Up front, Evidence Makgopa is placed up front with Thapelo Maseko, Themba Zwane and Percy Tau to support him.

The compositions of the two teams

Mali: Diarra – H. Traoré, Niakaté, Kouyaté, Sacko – Haidara, Bissouma – Sinayoko, Doumbia, Dieng – Koita

South Africa: Williams – Mudau, Xulu, Mvala, Modiba – Mokoena, Sithole – Tau, Zwane, Maseko – Makgopa