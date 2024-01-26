CAN 2023: Tunisia eliminated, Namibia in the round of 16

Tunisia is eliminated from CAN 2023 after its draw against South Africa (0-0) this Wednesday evening, on the last day of Group E. Held in check by Mali (0-0 ), Namibia advances to the round of 16.

Like Algeria which finished last in its group, Tunisia will also not play in the round of 16 of CAN 2023. The Eagles of Carthage were eliminated from the competition after their poor performance this Wednesday evening, on the occasion of the last day of group E.

Condemned to win the three points of victory against South Africa, coach Jalel Kadri’s team finally finished the match with a goalless draw (0-0). Insufficient to ensure their qualification for the round of 16. Quite the opposite of Bafana Bafana who will return to the knockout stages.

Mali finished first

Already qualified for the second round before kick-off, Mali was content with a draw against Namibia for their last group match. Opposed to the Brave Warriors this evening at the San Pédro stadium, coach Eric Chelle’s men finished the match with a draw (0-0).

Enough for the Malians who finished at the top of Group E with 5 points. Third with 4 points, Namibia also advances to the second round of the tournament.