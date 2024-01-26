CAN 2023: Algeria draws a draw against Burkina Faso

Algeria and Burkina Faso parted with a score of parity (2-2) this Saturday, on the occasion of the second day of group D of CAN 2023.

Burkina Faso may harbor regrets. The Stallions were forced into a draw by Algeria this Saturday. Opposed to the Fennecs in a match counting for the second day of group D, the men of coach Hubert Velud finished the match with a score of 2-2.

Led to the mark twice, on goals from Mohamed Konaté and Bertrand Traoré from the penalty spot, the Burkinabé saw the Fennecs return to the game thanks to the untenable Baghdad Bounedjah, author of a double.

With this draw, Burkina Faso takes 4 points on the clock ahead of Algeria which brings its total to 2. Both teams will seek qualification for the round of 16 on the last day. The Stallions will cross crampons with Angola while the Fennecs will try to do battle with Mauritania.