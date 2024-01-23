“A complicated match awaits us against Senegal”, Castelletto after Cameroon 1-1 Guinea

In the mixed zone after the draw against Guinea (1-1) on the first day of group C, Jean-Charles Castelletto has already planned for Cameroon’s next outing against Senegal. And the central defender assures that his team will give everything to snatch their first victory at CAN 2023.

Favorite for the supreme coronation, Cameroon did not start CAN 2023 on a good foot. The Indomitable Lions were held by Guinea for their first outing in group C. However, with numerical superiority, the foals of coach Rigobert Song were forced to a parity score (1-1) at the final whistle. A misstep from the Cameroonians, trailing during the first half.

Enough to disappoint Jean-Charles Castelletto in the mixed zone after the match. Facing the press, the central defender regretted this result which could have put his team in a good position before the clash against Senegal on the second day in this tough group.

“ We had the chance to come back at half-time but we didn’t manage to get the goal that gave us victory. We have a complicated match awaiting us against Senegal but we believe we will do good things“, he declared in comments relayed by Africa Top Sport.

The Indomitable Lions will face their counterparts from Téranga next Friday at the Charles Konan Banny stadium in Yamoussoukro. An early final between the reigning African champions, at the top of their group after their show of force against Gambia (3-0), and a Cameroonian team which is struggling to convince.

But Jean-Charles Castelletto remains confident for this match, decisive for his team in this African competition. “ Look, we came out of two more difficult situations. I remember against Algeria (in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, editor’s note) we did it. Football is like that. We believe in ourselves and we know that we are capable of doing many things”he concluded.