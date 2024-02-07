CAN 2023: the program for this Wednesday February 7, 2024

Discover the posters on the program this Wednesday, counting for the semi-finals of CAN 2023. Nigeria-South Africa and Ivory Coast-DRC are the clashes of the day.

Last turn before the final sprint, the CAN 2023 semi-finals are in the spotlight this Wednesday, with two beautiful posters. The first will pit Nigeria against South Africa this evening, from 6 p.m. at the Bouaké stadium. An indecisive duel between two great football nations, winners of the trophy at least once in their history.

The Super Eagles have won the Holy Grail three times, the last of which dates back to 2013. The Bafana Bafana, for their part, are still chasing a second coronation after their feat in 1996. This edition is therefore an opportunity for both another team to climb again on the African roof. Provided of course that you validate the qualifying ticket for the final.

Ivory Coast-DRC

The second semi-final of CAN 2023 will see Ivory Coast and the Democratic Republic of Congo face off. A match scheduled for Wednesday evening (9 p.m., GMT+1), at the Alassane Ouattara stadium. On paper, the two teams are equivalent.

The Elephants knocked out defending champion Senegal and Mali to reach the final four. Opposite, the Leopards are coming off two consecutive victories, against Egypt at the end of a match which ended on penalties (1-1, 8-7 tab) and against Guinea which Sébastien Desabre’s men won largely dominated (3-1). In any case, the objective remains the same for both teams: to win the match to reach the final.

