CAN 2023, Cameroon: Alexandre Song takes down Rigobert Song for his management of André Onana

Former Cameroon international Alexandre Song has criticized coach Rigobert Song for his choice of goalkeepers. And the ex-Barça midfielder regrets that Fabrice Ondoa is preferred to André Onana in the cages of the Indomitable Lions.

Cameroon’s road to the 34th African Cup of Nations came to an abrupt end in the round of 16 against Nigeria. Defeated 2-0 by the Super Eagles, the Indomitable Lions were unable to repeat the miracle of their last group match against the Gambia.

For former Cameroonian international Alexandre Song, Rigobert Song’s decision to leave André Onana on the bench constitutes one of the reasons explaining this debacle. He also points out the interference of the leaders of the Federation, according to him.

“I have nothing against Ondoa, but it is a very bad message that Cameroon is sending regarding its management. When we see Onana on the bench and Ondoa starting, even if he also has qualities, it’s something that cannot be imagined and which has never existed.lamented the former Barça man at the microphone of the CRTV Sports channel.

“We should also allow this generation of Lions to express themselves freely and the veterans should understand that it is the turn of these new ones to shine. They deserve their space because in our time, we did not allow this interference from the elders and even in the time of those who run football today, they did not allow this “, he castigated.

Arriving in Ivory Coast a few hours before Cameroon entered the fray, André Onana only played one match with the Indomitable Lions. Logically excluded for the match against Guinea (1-1), the Manchester United goalkeeper was started for his team’s second outing, against Senegal (1-3). Before remaining on the bench again, against Gambia (2-3) in the last group match, and against Nigeria (0-2) in the round of 16.