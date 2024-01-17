CAN 2023: the official lines of Tunisia-Namibia

The Carthage Eagles of Tunisia make their debut in this CAN 2023 this Tuesday evening against Namibia. A match scheduled at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium from 6 p.m. (GMT+1).

Favorites before kick-off, at least on paper, Jalel Kadri’s men must nevertheless prove it on the field, especially since great nations like Ghana and Nigeria have already experienced surprises in this competition. Little thumb of this group, Namibia will try to snatch at least a point from the draw against the Carthaginians.

The official compositions

Tunisia: Ben Saïd – Maaloul, Talbi, Meriah, Kechrida – Skhiri, Ben Slimane, Ben Romdhane – Msakni, Achouri, Khenissi

Namibia: Kazapua – Nyambe, Amutenya, Haunkongo, Hanamub, Petrus, Shitembi, Ibomdi, Jiueza, Hotto, Shalulile