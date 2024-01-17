CAN 2023: André Onana blocked in Abidjan before Cameroon-Guinea

Arriving in Abidjan on Sunday evening from England, André Onana is stuck in Abidjan, held back by bad weather conditions, while Cameroon will face Guinea this Monday evening in Yamoussoukro in the first day of group C at CAN 2023.

When it definitely doesn’t want to! A few hours before Cameroon enters the fray, which faces Guinea this Monday evening in the first day of Group C of CAN 2023, André Onana still does not know if he will be there. While he had decided to stay in England to play the Sunday match between Manchester United and Tottenham (2-2), the goalkeeper of the Indomitable Lions finally reached the Ivory Coast during the night.

This, in the hope of joining the group of Elephants early this morning, before the meeting against Syli National scheduled from 6 p.m. (GMT+1). Except that the weather conditions decided otherwise. According to information from Afrik-Foot, the plane carrying the Red Devils goalkeeper was unable to land this morning at Yamoussoukro airport, the town where the Ivorians are staying, due to bad weather. The flying device therefore returned to Abidjan, waiting for good weather conditions.

#CAN2023 #TotalEnergiesAFCON The plane carrying the Cameroonian goalkeeper ONANA was unable to land at Yamoussoukro airport this Monday, due to critical weather data. The plane returned to Abidjan.

It now remains to be seen whether the 27-year-old will join his team before the kick-off of this first outing of the Indomitable Lions. Note that the native of Nkol Ngok should start on the bench for this match against Guinea, due to his long journey and it is Fabrice Ondoa who must keep the goal for the Indomitable Lions.