CAN 2023: the official lines of Algeria-Angola

Algeria and Angola face each other this Monday evening on the first day of Group D at CAN 2023. The official lineups of the two teams have been released.

Another big favorite for the supreme coronation, Algeria launches its CAN 2023 this Monday evening with a match against Angola. A meeting counting for the first day of group D.

A big test for the Fennecs who must strike hard to send a signal to the competition, in particular Senegal and the Ivory Coast who have set the host bar for their entry into the running.

The official lineups of the two teams:

Line-up of Algeria against Angola

Goalkeeper: Anthony Mandrea

Defenders: Youcef Atal, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Ramy Bensebaini, Aïssa Mandi

Midfielders: Nabil Bentaleb, Ismaël Bennacer, Farès Chaïbi

Attackers: Riyad Mahrez, Youcef Belaili, Baghdad Bounedjah

Here is the official composition of Angola: 3-4-2-1

Goalkeeper: Neblú

Defenders: Joaquim Balanga, Kialonda Gaspar, Jonathan Buatu, Nùrio Fortuna,

Backgrounds: Loide Augusto, Bruno Paz, Show, Fredy,

Attackers: Zito Luvumbo, Gelson.