CAN 2023: the official lines of Algeria-Angola
Algeria and Angola face each other this Monday evening on the first day of Group D at CAN 2023. The official lineups of the two teams have been released.
Another big favorite for the supreme coronation, Algeria launches its CAN 2023 this Monday evening with a match against Angola. A meeting counting for the first day of group D.
A big test for the Fennecs who must strike hard to send a signal to the competition, in particular Senegal and the Ivory Coast who have set the host bar for their entry into the running.
The official lineups of the two teams:
Line-up of Algeria against Angola
Goalkeeper: Anthony Mandrea
Defenders: Youcef Atal, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Ramy Bensebaini, Aïssa Mandi
Midfielders: Nabil Bentaleb, Ismaël Bennacer, Farès Chaïbi
Attackers: Riyad Mahrez, Youcef Belaili, Baghdad Bounedjah
Here is the official composition of Angola: 3-4-2-1
Goalkeeper: Neblú
Defenders: Joaquim Balanga, Kialonda Gaspar, Jonathan Buatu, Nùrio Fortuna,
Backgrounds: Loide Augusto, Bruno Paz, Show, Fredy,
Attackers: Zito Luvumbo, Gelson.