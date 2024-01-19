CAN 2023: a Ghanaian whistle in charge of Tunisia-Mali

The Ghanaian referee, Daniel Nii Laryea, will officiate the match between Tunisia and Mali this Saturday, counting for the second day of Group E, at CAN 2023.

The CAf has revealed the identity of the referee who will officiate Saturday’s match between Tunisia and Mali, as part of the second day of Group E at CAN 2023. And the umbrella body of African football has appointed the Ghanaian whistle Daniel Nii Laryea.

A FIFA international since 2014, the 36-year-old will be in charge of this high-stakes meeting for both teams. Experienced, he is one of the referees in the Ghana Premier League. In 2021, Laryea was officially selected as a referee for the delayed 2020 African Nations Championship in Cameroon.

As a reminder, the Tunisia-Mali match is scheduled for Saturday evening at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium, from 9 p.m. (GMT+1). Beating South Africa (2-0) last Tuesday, a new victory for the Eagles would qualify them for the round of 16. Beaten by Namibia (0-1) on the first day, the Carthage Eagles have on their side the obligation to take the three points of the match against the Malians to relaunch their competition.