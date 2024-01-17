CAN 2023: the official lines of DRC-Zambia

DR Congo and Zambia face each other this Wednesday evening at the Amadou Gon Koulibaly Stadium in Korhogo, on the occasion of the first day of Group F at CAN 2023. The eleven entrants from both teams have fallen.

The first day of the group stages of CAN 2023 ends this Wednesday evening with the clash between the DRC and Zambia. An important duel for two teams housed in group F, also made up of Morocco and Tanzania. If they start as favorites at kick-off, at least on paper, the Leopards above all want to take the three points of victory.

The official compositions

DR Congo: Mpasi – Kalulu, Masuaku, Inonga, Mbemba, Moutoussamy, Pickles, Kakuta, Wissa, Bongonda, Bakambu

Zambia: Mulenga – Musonda, Sakala, Banda, Sunzu, Kapumbu, Daka, Kangwa, Kabwe