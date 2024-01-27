CAN 2023: “We deserved to pass”, Trezeguet after Cape Verde 2-2 Egypt

Author of the double which allowed Egypt to snatch a draw against Cape Verde (2-2), synonymous with qualification for the round of 16 of CAN 2023, Mahmoud Trezeguet believes that the Pharaohs deserved this qualification in the second round.

Without its talisman Mohamed Salah, forfeited for the rest of the competition according to his agent, Egypt validated its ticket for the second round of CAN 2023. The Pharaohs snatched a draw against the Blue Sharks (2-2) Monday evening, as part of the third day of group B. Led by a certain Mahmoud Trezeguet, coach Rui Vitoria’s team avoided defeat thanks to an exploit from the left winger of Trabzonspor, author of a double.

Facing journalists after the match, the 29-year-old did not fail to savor this qualification for his team which he believes he deserves. “I am happy with this qualification. I think we deserved to move on to the second round. We played a perfect match against a good team from Cape Verde. In the end, this draw was enough for us. We were really dejected after conceding the equalizing goal. Two minutes after scoring the second goal. Fortunately the result of the other match did our business“, first declared Trezeguet, elected Man of the Match.

Second in Group B with three points, Egypt has a good chance of falling on a big piece in the round of 16. Nothing to worry about Trezeguet who assures that his team will show a new face during the direct elimination phases.

“Now we are qualified for the second round. The counters are reset to zero. Another competition will begin for us. I’m happy to have contributed to Egypt’s two goals. I only did my job anyway”concluded the attacker.