CAF-Champions League: ES Tunis vs ES Sahel…., the program for this Saturday

Discover the matches on the program this Saturday across the continent, counting for the rest of the first day of the group stages of the African Champions League.

Started Friday, including the demonstration of force of CR Belouizdad against the Young Africans (3-0) in Algiers, or the defeat of TP Mazembe against Pyramids FC (0-1) in Egypt, the first day of the group stages of The African Champions League continues this Saturday, with five posters on the program.

In Tanzania, Simba AC hosts the Ivorians of ASEC Mimosas. Back from the first edition of the African Super League, with a mixed performance, eliminated in the semi-final, the Tanzanian team will try to move forward, with, why not, a crushing victory against the Mimosains, history of send a strong signal to the competition.

For its part, the Sudanese club Al Hilal will try to snatch its first three points in this final phase against Atletico Petroleos in Angola. But the shock of this Saturday is undoubtedly the duel of the titans between Etoile Sportive du Sahel and Espérance Sportive de Tunis. A promising fight between the two regulars of this CAF competition.

The program for this Saturday:

1:00 p.m. GMT | Simba AC vs Asec Mimosas

4:00 p.m. GMT | Atletico Petroleos vs Al-Hilal

4:00 p.m. GMT | ES Tunis vs ES Sahel

19:00 GMT | Al Ahly vs Medeama

9:00 p.m. GMT | Wydad AC vs Jwaneng Galaxy FC