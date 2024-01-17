CAN 2023: Morocco, DRC… the posters for this Wednesday

The first day of the CAN 2023 group stage ends this Wednesday, with the two Group F matches.

At 6 p.m. (GMT+1), the first match of the day will pit Morocco against Tanzania at the Laurent Pokou stadium in San Pedro. Favorites of this 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations, after having played in the semi-finals during the last World Cup, the Atlas Lions will have to confirm their status. And for this, they will have to be concentrated and diligent. Indeed, since the start of the competition, several surprises have already occurred, including Tunisia’s defeat against Namibia (0-1) on Tuesday evening.

At 9 p.m. (GMT+1), the final duel of this first day of the Ivorian CAN will pit the Democratic Republic of Congo against Zambia, still in the same stadium. The DRC is a serious outsider in this competition. They have a good group of players, notably midfielder Chancel Mbemba and striker Cédric Bakambu. Zambia are also a strong team, led by Avram Grant, an experienced coach who was a UEFA Champions League runner-up with Chelsea in 2008.

The program for this Wednesday (GMT+1)

Morocco-Tanzania (6 p.m.)

DR Congo-Zambia (9 p.m.)