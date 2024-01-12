CAN 2023: spy drone intercepted during Algeria’s training session

According to media information Competition, Algeria’s Wednesday training session in Ivory Coast, host of CAN 2023, was interrupted due to a spy drone which flew over the Bouaké stadium where the Fennecs were training. The flying machine was finally intercepted.

Funny mishap for Algeria in Ivory Coast, as part of CAN 2023 which opens in a few days. The Fennecs had to interrupt their Wednesday training session in Bouaké for a rather unusual occurrence.

As reported by the media CompetitionQuoted by Afrik-Foot, the closed-door training of coach Djamel Belmadi’s men was violated by a drone which burst into the enclosure, flying over the training ground. The work of a fan or an opposing team to extract information on the Greens’ tactics at the CAN?

In any case, the presence of this flying machine in their pre-square was taken very seriously by the Algerian technical staff who decided to end the training session. According to Afrik-Foot, the police intervened and arrested the pilot of the plane, a man of Ivorian origin. The device’s memory card has been seized. The Algerian Football Federation has not yet commented on this incident.

The Ivorian police found a drone flying over the sky of Bouaké during the training of our Fennecs, closed to the media. The owner of the drone was then arrested

Do better than during CAN 2021

Big favorite for the supreme coronation, Algeria will be eagerly awaited at CAN 2023 where it dreams of climbing onto the African roof again, after its feat in 2019 in Egypt. But the Fennecs must also wash away the insult of the previous edition in Cameroon where they were eliminated in the group stages.

A challenge for Djamel Belmadi’s men who are coming out of two test matches, against the Éperviers A’ of Togo (3-0) and against Burundi (4-0). In the first round of the African Cup, the Magrébins will face Angola, Burkina Faso and Mauritania in group D.