CAN 2023-Egypt: “We came here with the objective of a new title”

Africa Cup of Nations record holders Egypt (seven) are aiming to extend their record, star midfielder Mahmoud Ahmed Ibrahim Hassan has said.

The talented player, also known as Trezeguet, made the bold statement on Thursday, upon his arrival with the Pharaons in Ivory Coast, hosts of the CAN 2023. Egypt is housed in the capital Abidjan where they will face the Ghana, Mozambique and Cape Verde in Group B.

“It’s a tough group. It is not easy. All African teams are strong and have very good players. We will play all the matches in the final and see how they look. We came here with the aim of another title. Since our arrival, the whole team has only one goal, to be crowned champion,” Trezeguet told CAFonline, visibly very determined.

The former Aston Villa player, who is preparing to participate in his fourth CAN, has painful memories of the last two finals lost by the Egyptians in 2017 against Cameroon and 2021 in Cameroon against Senegal.

“It’s really difficult to lose two finals. It’s painful but we’re going to try again to get the title. We must get what we deserve and we hope that this time luck will be on our side and God will help us,” he concluded.

Egypt begin their campaign against Mozambique on Sunday January 14 before facing Ghana four days later, with Cape Verde due to be their final group match on January 22.