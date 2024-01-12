Gaza: Israel accuses South Africa of being Hamas’ “legal arm”

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat believes that South Africa “functions as the legal arm of Hamas”.

South Africa on Thursday (January 11) accused Israel of violating the United Nations Convention on Genocide before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), saying that even the Hamas attack of October 7 could not justify such alleged violations at Gaza. Pretoria urgently referred the matter to the Court in The Hague to order Israel to “immediately suspend its military operations” in the Gaza Strip, a historic legal confrontation described as “absurd” and “atrocious” by Israel.

Israel accuses South Africa of being the “legal arm” of Hamas

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat believes that South Africa “functions as the legal arm of Hamas” and accuses Pretoria “to ignore the fact that Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel, murdered, executed, massacred, raped and kidnapped Israeli citizens, simply because they were Israelis, in an attempt to commit genocide.”