CAN 2023, Guinea: “Tomorrow, the DRC will return home”, Kaba Diawara

The Guinea coach was at a press conference this Thursday, on the eve of the CAN 2023 quarter-final against the DRC. And Kaba Diawara has vowed to put an end to the Leopards’ journey in this African competition.

Guinea faces DR Congo this Friday evening in a decisive match in the quarter-finals of CAN 2023. A new challenge for Syli National which dismissed Equatorial Guinea (1-0) in the round of 16. Certainly, the task will be more difficult against the Leopards, winners of the 1968 CAN, but Kaba Diawara does not intend to leave this competition at this stage.

At a press conference this Thursday, the Guinea coach vowed to qualify his team for the semi-finals. “ Tomorrow (Friday, editor’s note), we are going to send DR Congo home because we are not yet ready to pack our bags”, promised the 48-year-old technician. He remains confident about the objective of Syli National in this CAN. “Our goal is the final,” he added.

As a reminder, this quarter-final of the African Cup of Nations between Guinea and the DRC is scheduled for this Friday at the Olympique Alassane Ouattara stadium at 9 p.m. (GMT+1). The winner of this match will face in the semi-final, the winner of the other duel between Cape Verde and South Africa, scheduled for Saturday.