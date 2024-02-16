CAN 2023: South Africa on the last step of the podium

South Africa won the bronze medal for CAN 2023 after its victory on penalties against the DRC (0-0, 6-5 tab) this Saturday evening.

And it is South Africa which will accompany Ivory Coast and Nigeria on the podium at CAN 2023. Bafana Bafana won the classification match of the tournament after their victory against the DRC this Saturday evening.

Against the Leopards in a contested match at the Le Felicia stadium, the men of coach Hugo Broos won on penalties, with 6 successful attempts against 5 for the Congolese.

It must be said that the two teams parted with a goalless draw at the end of regulation time. More enterprising, the DRC dominated the game, with several opportunities created. But his attackers, less successful, wasted the precious ammunition.