CAN 2023 – Semi-final: “Nigeria is favorite against South Africa but…”, Hugo Broos

The national coach of South Africa, Hugo Broos, was at a press conference this Tuesday, on the eve of the match against Nigeria in the semi-final of CAN 2023. And the Portuguese technician believes that the Super Eagles start favorites for This meeting.

For the first time since 1996 when it won its only title, South Africa will compete in the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations. Bafana Bafana face Nigeria this Wednesday evening at the Bouaké stadium. A challenge that particularly excites coach Hugo Broos. At a press conference this Tuesday, 24 hours before this shock, the Portuguese technician assures that his players are super motivated to get the qualifying ticket for the final.

“We are happy and motivated to play in the semi-finals tomorrow. For many people, this was not something planned. It’s been several years since South Africa arrived here. It’s more motivation. It makes us want to go to the final. We played against Morocco who have several players away. Nigeria are favorites to win this match, but we will do everything to make history by winning this match“, declared Hugo Broos in comments relayed by Africafootunited.

The Belgian tactician also spoke about his career as a coach in this African competition. Proud to play in two semi-finals of a CAN with two different selections, the 71-year-old coach hopes to experience a second final.

“I am proud of myself. Two semi-finals with two different teams, we can be proud. Today, I am confident, as is my team. If we get through the semi-final, anything would be possible in the final. I always had confidence in the players. I’ve been with the band for a long time. Against Mali, we played quite well, we lost the match. Day after day, we improved, we gained confidence. We can reach the final of the competition », concluded the former Cameroon coach. See you tomorrow evening from 6 p.m. for the verdict.