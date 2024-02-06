Cameroon: towards a new divorce between André Onana and the Indomitable Lions?

André Onana is once again considering ending his international career following a difficult CAN 2023 with the Indomitable Lions.

According to the Daily Mail, the combination of limited playing time and tensions with Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto’o could push André Onana into international retirement for the second time in just over 12 months. Since his move from Inter Milan to Manchester United last summer, Onana has faced challenges, failing to impress regularly with the Premier League club. After a disappointing CAN 2023 with Cameroon, where coach Rigobert Song preferred Fabrice Ondoa, the situation seems difficult for the former Ajax star.

Indeed, the Cameroonian goalkeeper had already retired from international football in December 2022 after being excluded from the Cameroonian camp at the World Cup in Qatar due to disagreements with Eto’o and Song. However, he reversed his decision last September, shortly after joining Manchester United.

Returning to Manchester on Monday, the Cameroonian is expected to fill in as goalkeeper for the away game against Wolves on Thursday, likely relegating assistant keeper Altay Bayindir to the bench for the encounter at Molineux.