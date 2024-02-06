Cameroon: the police finally capture Hervé Bopda

Hervé Bopda is currently in detention at the coastal judicial police, located in Bonanjo in the first district. His arrest took place early this Wednesday, January 31, 2024, in an inn in Bonaberi in the company of a young girl.

Hervé Bopda, aged 45, is going through a difficult period, having been accused for two weeks on social networks by anonymous testimonies of rape, sexual harassment, conditional threat and physical violence. According to Actu Cameroun, he has now been in the custody of the Cameroonian police for several hours.

According to various corroborating sources, the arrest took place precisely at 1 a.m. in a makeshift hostel in Bonaberi, in the fourth district of Douala, where Hervé Bopda was in the company of a young girl, who was also apprehended on site . Currently detained at the Douala judicial police, this arrest follows a complaint filed by Me Fousse and Me Guy Olivier Moteng at the Douala military court.

Then, the complaint was transmitted to the judicial police of Douala for charges such as “fraud, sexual harassment, threat with a firearm”.