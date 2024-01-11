CAN 2023 preparation: Tunisia reassures itself, Angola crushes Bahrain

Tunisia offered itself a prestigious victory against Cape Verde (2-0) on Wednesday, for its last test before CAN 2023. In Dubai, Angola easily crushed the modest Bahrain team (3-0) .

Preparations for CAN 2023 continued on Wednesday with several matches played across the planet. Hanging against the DRC (0-0) last week, Angola faced Bahrain in the United Arab Emirates. A meeting against a modest team which largely smiled on the Palencas Negras. The Angolans indeed won with a score of 3-0.

More realistic offensively than during their duel against the Congolese four days ago, coach Pedro Gonçalves’ team scored a double from center forward Mabululu and a goal from left back Núrio Fortuna. A success that allows Angola to complete its preparation for the 34e high mass of African football.

Tunisia ends with a victory

Held in check by Mauritania (0-0) a few days ago, Tunisia ended its preparation for CAN 2023 on a more positive note by defeating Cape Verde (2-0) on Wednesday in Radès behind closed doors. Facing the eye-catching Blue Sharks, the Carthage Eagles opened the scoring before the first quarter of an hour with a goal from Elias Achouri (12th).

Jamiro Monteiro’s missed penalty for the opposing team allowed the Tunisians to maintain their short advantage at the break. Returning from the locker room, the inevitable Youssef Msakni will sign the victory for Tunisia (53rd).

The Tunisians therefore end their preparation course with a record of one victory and one draw. Reassuring for Jalel Kadri’s men who will begin the CAN next Tuesday against Namibia. For its part, Cape Verde will do battle with Ghana on Sunday.