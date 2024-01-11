CAN 2023 preparation: Morocco dominates Sierra Leone

As part of preparations for CAN 2023 (January 13 to February 11), Morocco faced Sierra Leone this Thursday in a friendly match. Without trembling, the semi-finalists of the last World Cup won with a score of 3-1.

Picked cold by the quick opening score of the Sierra Leoneans (0-1, 10th), the Moroccans will react from the half hour mark. Youssef En-Nesyri equalized for the Atlas Lions (1 -1, 30th), before the break goal scored by Sofiane Boufal a few minutes later (2-1, 35th). At the start of the second half, Youssef En-Nesyri scored twice to seal Morocco’s victory.

A great victory for the Moroccans which will boost their confidence before their entry into this CAN 2023. As a reminder, the Moroccan selection will begin its CAN against Tanzania, on January 17, at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro. She will then face the other residents of this group F which are the Democratic Republic of Congo (January 21) and Zambia (January 24).

With its status as semi-finalist of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Morocco knows it is expected to be around the corner. Achraf Hakimia’s teammates will therefore have to give the best of themselves from the start of the tournament to aim for the final victory.