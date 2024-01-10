CAN 2023 preparation: Burkina Faso takes on the DRC

The DRC lost to Burkina Faso (1-2) this Wednesday in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, for its second and final preparation match for CAN 2023.

The DRC is not reassuring, a few days before the start of CAN 2023. Held in check by Angola (0-0) last week, the Leopards lost this Wednesday for their second test match entering the framework of preparations for CAN 2023.

Facing Burkina Faso in a match played in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, coach Sébastien Desabre’s team was beaten 2-0. The French technician had nevertheless aligned his best formation, with Yoane Wissa and Cédric Bakambu in attack. But DR Congo will be led 2-0 in the first period.

Blati Touré first opened the scoring for the Stallions in the 36th minute, before Mohamed Konaté doubled the lead in the 41st minute. Returning from the locker room, the Congolese will react through Chancel Mbemba who sounded the revolt a little before the hour mark (1-2, 56th). Insufficient, however, to allow his team to return to the mark. Final score: 2-1.

With this mixed record of a draw and a defeat, the DRC is not really in the right mood before flying to the Ivory Coast. At the CAN, the men of Désabre will play in group F alongside Zambia, Morocco and Tanzania.