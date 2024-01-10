“Win the CAN and get $7 million, lose and get nothing”, South Africans warned

South Africa national team players will not receive a cent if they fail to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This follows a “memorandum of understanding” signed by the players and the South African Football Association (SAFA). SAFA president Danny Jordaan said Bafana Bafana will receive the full $7 million prize if they win the AFCON, but will get nothing if they fail.

South Africa is in Group E of the tournament, which also includes Mali, Namibia and Tunisia. “We have to get the team to focus. We have to fix everything – and if they win, they get $7 million, and if they lose, they get nothing. We want the team to concentrate and perform well,” Jordaan said, as quoted by SABC.

“Over time we have established this team and we don’t want to waste time discussing unnecessary things. I’m here to make sure all the boxes have been checked and there’s nothing out of the ordinary” , he added.

Furthermore, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced a 40% increase in the amount of bonuses for the CAN. In a statement released last Thursday, continental football’s governing body said the tournament winner would receive $7 million, while the AFCON runner-up would also receive $4 million.

Meanwhile, teams that reach the semi-finals will be rewarded with $2.5 million, while the quarter-finalists will also receive $1.3 million.