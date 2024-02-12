CAN 2023: posters for the semi-finals

Discover the program for the CAN 2023 semi-finals. Two big shocks are on the program for this last turn before the final.

The quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) have given way to excitement-filled anticipation as the semi-finals loom on the horizon. The remaining teams have demonstrated their determination and skill, but there can only be two left for the grand final to be held on Sunday evening.

Nigeria – South Africa

The first match of the semi-finals will pit two giants of African football, Nigeria and South Africa. These two teams have already demonstrated their ability to overcome obstacles and deliver exceptional performances. Their confrontation promises to be intense and full of twists and turns.

Ivory Coast – DR Congo

The second semi-final will see Côte d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo face off. These two nations impressed the spectators with their dynamic play and their unfailing determination. Each team will fight fervently to secure their coveted spot in the final.

The semi-final schedule

Wednesday February 7 (times in GMT)

5 p.m. Nigeria – South Africa

8 p.m. Ivory Coast – DR Congo