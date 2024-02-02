CAN 2023: Nigeria-Angola, Mali-Côte d’Ivoire, posters and program for the quarter-finals

With South Africa’s victory against Morocco this Tuesday evening, we know all the teams qualified for the quarter-finals of CAN 2023. And with it, the posters for this second round of the knockout stages.

After the round of 16, full of twists and surprises, evidenced by the stunning victory of Côte ‘Ivoire against Senegal or the feat of South Africa against Morocco, it is now time for the quarter-finals of the CAN 2023. Eight teams including the DRC, Guinea and Mali will take part in this second round of the knockout stages.

The ball will open on Friday February 2 with a clash between Nigeria and Angola. A match scheduled for 6 p.m. (GMT+1) at the Le Félicia stadium. During the night, from 9 p.m. (GMT+1), we will follow the other meeting between the DRC, which defeated Egypt, and Guinea, tormentor of Equatorial Guinea. On Saturday February 3 at 6 p.m. (GMT+1), Mali will face the host country, Ivory Coast, while Cape Town will face South Africa (9 p.m., GMT+1) for a place in the quarterfinals of final.

Quarter-final posters