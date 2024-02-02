CAN 2023: Achraf Hakimi’s excuses after the elimination of Morocco

Author of a missed penalty, Achraf Hakimi reacted to the elimination of Morocco from CAN 2023, beaten by South Africa in the round of 16. And the PSG side apologized to the Moroccan people for this premature exit of the Atlas Lions.

Like the other big favorites of the competition including Senegal, Cameroon, Egypt or Algeria, Morocco will not progress beyond the round of 16 of CAN 2023. The Atlas Lions were eliminated from the tournament after their loss against South Africa (0-2) on Tuesday evening. Dominant but feverish in attack, coach Walid Regragui’s men were punished by South African realism, embodied by Evidence Makgopa and Mokoena; authors of the two goals of the game.

In a post on social networks, Achraf Hakimi reacted to this elimination of the Moroccan selection. The right back could have changed the course of destiny by converting a penalty awarded in the 85the. But the PSG player fired at Ronwen Williams’ bar, preventing his team from equalizing at one goal.

On his official X account (formerly Twitter), the former Real Madrid player apologized. “Today is a very difficult and sad day for our elimination. I would like to apologize for the penalty, I took responsibility to help the team, but unfortunately it didn’t work. I would like to thank all the Moroccan people for their support, especially all the people who came to Côte d’Ivoire. We will get up and come back stronger for the future! Insha’Allah »we can read.

Winner of the 1976 CAN, Morocco will not win its second continental trophy this year. But the Atlas Lions will be able to set out again to conquer the Grail in two years, during CAN 2025 on their land.