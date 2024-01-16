CAN 2023: André Onana finally arrived in Yamoussoukro

Stranded in Abidjan since Monday morning due to bad weather conditions, which prevented his flight from taking off, André Onana finally arrived in Yamoussoukro, base camp of the Indomitable Lions for CAN 2023.

End of ordeal for André Onana. The goalkeeper of the Indomitable Lions finally reunites with his family who are competing in CAN 2023 in Ivory Coast. While he was expected to reach Yamoussoukro this Monday morning before the match against Guinea scheduled for the evening, the Manchester United goalkeeper’s flight was blocked by bad weather, which prevented the plane from reaching the camp. basis of the Cameroonian selection.

Stuck in Abidjan for several hours, the 27-year-old finally took the land route to find his family. And according to the latest information, he has arrived in Yamoussoukro. The X AllezLesLions account indicates that André Onana has indeed arrived in Yamoussoukro where he joined the base camp of the Indomitable Lions. This, just a few hours from Cameroon-Guinea (6 p.m., GMT+1).

Note that the native of Nkol Ngok should start on the bench for this match against Guinea, due to his long journey and it is Fabrice Ondoa who must keep the goal for the Indomitable Lions. As a reminder, André Onana should have joined the Indomitable Lions for three days, but he preferred to play the Sunday match with his club against Tottenham (2-2) before returning to Ivory Coast during the night.