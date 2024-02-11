CAN 2023: “my beloved brother, nothing will happen to you”, Lady Ponce to Samuel Eto’o

Since the elimination of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Samuel Eto’o has been attacked from everywhere. In the process, he even submitted his resignation as head of FECAFOOT, which was rejected by the executive committee. In this situation, the singer Lady Ponce gave him support.

On Monday February 5, 2024, the information of the resignation press release of Samuel Eto’o, the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) placed on the table of the Executive Committee of the institution, surprised everyone. This request comes the day after the elimination of the Indomitable Lions against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the round of 16 of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (CAN).

In this tense situation, the famous Cameroonian artist Lady Ponce suspects adversaries of the ex-captain of the national team, seeking to oust him from his post at the head of FECAFOOT by orchestrating obscure campaigns against him.

Not having her tongue in her pocket, she denounced the dishonesty of certain Cameroonian football officials. “ My beloved brother as I understand you. They love those who embezzle funds from the public treasury. They hate young people like you who have earned their money with dignity. Since you have been at Fécafoot, they have transformed Fécafoot into the presidency of the republic, as if you are the Cameroonian president, to resolve their problems. They created what is called the kill on you to destroy you “, she denounces.

She goes on to add: “ nastiness has reached another dimension on Cameroonian social networks. You must at all costs, by all means, kill your brother by smearing him, by denigrating him morning, noon and evening. As if football can solve 1% of the problems that Cameroon is going through. Morning noon evening, Eto’o, Eto’o, Eto’o and they are happy as if you are the child of an animal “.

Furthermore, to conclude, Mani Bella gave his support to Samuel Eto’o through a strong message. “ My beloved brother, nothing will happen to you. You are a blessed child of God and their hatred towards you will not change who you are or take away your blessings. It’s terrible the level of hatred on social media. Young people who attack a young person even though they say they want change. Cameroon is a country to be remade », she concludes.