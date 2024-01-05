Cameroon: a Rigobert Song executive renounces CAN 2023

Called up with Cameroon for CAN 2023 despite his short playing time at OM, François-Régis Mughe declined the invitation from his selection. Bad news for coach Rigobert Song who called Nicolas Brice Moumi Ngamaleu as reinforcement.

He was the big surprise on Rigobert Song’s list for the final phase of CAN 2023, which will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024 in Ivory Coast. In difficulty this week, with only 7 appearances under the colors of the French club Olympique de Marseille, François-Régis Mughe was called by coach Rigobert Song for this continental mass. But the young 19-year-old winger declined his coach’s invitation, preferring to concentrate on his club.

A decision which notably triggered the ire of Jean-Michel Larqué, the famous sports journalist, who was offended by this choice of the Marseille striker on the airwaves of RMC: “ That’s not how you earn your place. Obviously, if there’s a smallpox epidemic, you’re going to play. (…) It offends me. Little Mughe, the day we don’t call him, he will be the first to cry in his mother’s skirts! (…) Even in a competition which in my eyes loses a little of its interest because it comes up too often, you cannot refuse. It is not possible. »

Nicolas Brice Moumi Ngamaleu as reinforcement

If this defection of François-Régis Mughe should not modify Rigobert Song’s plans in attack, with a well-stocked offensive sector, the former captain of the Indomitable Lions still called on someone forgotten from the list. The ex-defender has indeed summoned the Dynamo Moscow striker, Nicolas Brice Moumi Ngamaleu. Author of 2 goals and 3 assists this season with the Moscow club, the native of Yaoundé was left out for this expedition to Ivory Coast, as was the scorer of Bayern Munich, Maxim Choupo-Moting, who was not selected.