CAN 2023, Morocco: “We are ready for South Africa”, Walid Regragui

Walid Regragui was at a press conference this Monday in San Pédro. And the Morocco coach spoke about the match against South Africa (Tuesday) in the round of 16 of CAN 2023.

Morocco plays the round of 16 of CAN 2023 this Tuesday. The Atlas Lions face South Africa at the San Pédro stadium. A new obstacle on the road for the Cherifian team, in search of its second continental title after 1976. At a press conference this Monday, coach Walid Regragui affirmed that his team is ready to face Bafana Bafana for a place in the quarterfinals. of final.

“ We have respect for South Africa. They are the only team that has beaten us since the World Cup. We don’t have the advantage. We come with great humility. They’re going to cause us problems. But we have confidence. You will have to be concentrated and start the match well. We will have to be at our best. We are ready, those who play will do the job”declared the Atlas Lions coach.

Regragui stressed that his players defend very well, like the big teams, and that they are prepared for all game eventualities, including playing more than 90 minutes.

The Moroccan coach also expressed his respect for the South African team: “ South Africa has certainty because they have seven players at the same club (Mamelodi Sundowns). They have a strong club on the continent, accustomed to African conditions. This is the strength of this team. They know how to play together.” The match is scheduled for tomorrow evening from 9 p.m. (GMT+1).