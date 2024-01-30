CAN 2023: Mohamed Salah leaves the competition and returns to Liverpool

Expected for the quarter-finals of CAN 2023 after his thigh injury, Mohamed Salah would probably no longer return to competition. The captain of the Egyptian selection left the rally to continue his rehabilitation in Liverpool.

While he dreams of winning his first African Cup of Nations during this 34th edition, Mohamed Salah will probably postpone his ambitions. In the infirmary since his thigh injury during the draw against Ghana (2-2) on Thursday, on the second day of Group B, the Pharaohs captain was expected for the potential quarter-finals. Except that the latest news on the case of the Egyptian striker indicates a longer period of unavailability. The latter will even return to Liverpool in England for treatment.

“Mo (Salah, editor’s note) will undergo his rehabilitation with the club and will return to the selection if Egypt reaches the CAN final and if he is fit“, explained Klopp; Sunday; in comments reported by journalist Lewis Steele. Information immediately confirmed by the Egyptian Federation via a press release. The national body specifies that its striker will attend this Monday’s match against Cape Verde, counting for the last day of group B and that he will then return to Liverpool. The Federation, however, hopes to see the Reds winger return to the selection in the semi-finals.

Slim chances, therefore, of seeing Mohamed Salah again walk the Ivorian lawns this month. He may still have to wait to hope to win the CAN with his country, this trophy he has coveted for 13 years now.