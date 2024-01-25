CAN 2023: Angola outclasses Burkina Faso, Algeria last and eliminated

Angola finished at the top of Group D in the first round of CAN 2023 after its logical victory against Burkina Faso (2-0) on Tuesday evening. Beaten by Mauritania (0-1), Algeria finished in last place and eliminated.

As for the previous edition in 2021 in Cameroon, Algeria will not progress beyond the group stages of CAN 2023. The Fennecs were eliminated from the tournament after their defeat on Tuesday evening against Mauritania (0-1).

Condemned to win to save their heads, coach Djamel Belmadi’s men were finally punished by Mohamed Della Yaly, author of the only goal of the match. A bitter failure for the Algerians who finished in last place in their group, with a record of two draws and one defeat.

The Palancas eat the Stallions

In the other meeting of the day, Angola and Burkina Faso faced each other for first place in group D. And at the finish, the Palancas Negras defeated the Stallions (2-0).

Very committed and realistic, the men of coach Pedro Gonçalves rolled on achievements from Mabululu in the first period, and from Zini in stoppage time. A great feat from the Angolans who finished the first round with 7 points.