CAN 2023: the program for this Saturday, with a tempting Tunisia-Mali

Three matches are scheduled this Saturday, as part of the second day of the CAN 2023 group stage.

After yesterday’s great matches, including Senegal’s masterful victory against Cameroon (3-1), the second day of the group stage of the Ivorian CAN continues this Saturday.

At 3 p.m. (GMT+1), at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké, Algeria faces Burkina Faso in group D. During the first day, the Fennecs conceded a draw (1-1) against Angola. Victory is therefore imperative for Djamel Belmadi’s men. For their part, the Stallions will seek qualification, having beaten Mauritania (1-0) for their first outing.

Still in this group D, Mauritania and Angola will cross studs to get their first victory of the competition. The pressure is still slightly greater on the side of Mauritania, which must avoid defeat at all costs so as not to reduce its chances of qualifying. The match will start at 6 p.m. (GMT+1), still at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké.

Today’s program will end with a clash between Tunisia and Mali, in group E, at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium in Korhogo. After their surprising defeat against Namibia (0-1) on the first day, the Tunisians already find their backs against the wall and must absolutely win to avoid premature elimination. Opposite, the Malian Eagles begin this meeting with confidence, and will qualify for the next round in the event of victory.

The program for this Saturday (GMT+1)

Algeria – Burkina Faso (3 p.m.)

Mauritania – Angola (6 p.m.)

Tunisia – Mali (9 p.m.)