CAN 2023: Morocco and 4 countries qualified for the round of 16 without playing

The disillusionment of Ivory Coast and Ghana on Monday evening in the group phase is already making people happy in the other groups of CAN 2023, with Angola, Morocco, Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso who have validated their ticket to the round of 16, even before their last match.

The third and final day of the CAN 2023 group stage opened on Monday with several matches played across the Ivorian pitches. If Nigeria and Egypt did well by qualifying for the round of 16, Ivory Coast and Ghana scuttled each other. Humiliated by Equatorial Guinea (0-4), the Elephants are almost eliminated from the tournament just like the Black Stars held in check by Mozambique (2-2).

Disillusionments which suit Morocco, which will return to the second round without having to play its last group match against Zambia, next Wednesday. The Atlas Lions are in fact mathematically qualified for the round of 16 of CAN 2023.

With four points on the clock, Walid Regragui’s men will finish at least third in group F. This is more than Ivory Coast which has only 3 points in group A and Ghana which has 2 in Pool B. Good news for the Sherifians who could save their strength against the Chipolopolos tomorrow evening.

WITH THE EVENING RESULTS, MOROCCO IS OFFICIALLY QUALIFIED FOR THE ROUND OF 16 OF THIS CAN! MABROUK 3LINA! 🥳🇲🇦 — SOCCER212 (@SCCR_212) January 22, 2024

Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso and Angola will go to the 8th

Guinea (Group C), Angola and Burkina Faso (Group D), as well as Mali (Group E) also booked their ticket for the round of 16 thanks to the evening results. Everyone is in fact guaranteed to finish 3rd worst in their group, and therefore to finish in the four best thirds.