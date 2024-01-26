CAN 2023, Mauritania: “We will eliminate them”, Amir Abdou on Algeria

The Mauritania coach was at a press conference this Monday, on the eve of the match against Algeria in the 3rd day of Group D of CAN 2023. And Amir Abdou wants to win his first victory in this tournament against the Fennecs.

Algeria is playing for its survival at CAN 2023 this Tuesday. The Fennecs face Mauritania tomorrow evening, on the occasion of the third day of group D. Third in the standings with two points, a consequence of their mixed outings, against Angola (1-1) and against Burkina Faso (2-2), the team of coach Djamel Belmadi must snatch victory against the Mourabitounes to at least hope to finish in the four best thirds, synonymous with qualification for the round of 16.

A big challenge for the North African giant, especially since the opponent opposite does not come as an expiatory victim. Authors of defeats, with a team almost eliminated from the competition, the Mauritanians do not intend to capitulate without a fight. Better still, the Middle Eastern country has set itself a new objective: to eliminate the Algerians by winning the three points in this game.

“We are not here to distribute points to Algeria. We will approach this match very seriously with our typical team, I am not here to lose. We will go and eliminate them,” assured coach Amir Abdou. The two camps are therefore fixed. As a reminder, the match is scheduled for tomorrow evening at the Bouaké stadium, from 9 p.m. (GMT+1).