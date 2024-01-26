CAN 2023: coach Jalel Kadri announces his departure after the elimination of Tunisia

At a press conference this Wednesday evening, after the elimination of Tunisia from CAN 2023, coach Jalel Kadri announced his departure from the head of the Carthage Eagles.

Jalel Kadri is no longer Tunisia coach. The 52-year-old technician put down the apron after the elimination of the Carthage Eagles from CAN 2023 which is taking place in Ivory Coast. Disappointing in the group stage, with a team that finished last in Group E with 2 points, the Tunisians suffered one defeat and two draws in the first round. A mediocre record which pushed Kadri to say stop.

“We tried to win the match, we created several chances, but we lacked realism. We played under pressure, the first match left a mental mark on us. But offensively, we were unable to make a difference. My future with Tunisia ends tonight”, he confided at a press conference. The fifty-year-old has held this friend since 2022.