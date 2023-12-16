CAN 2023: Lyle Foster withdraws from South Africa

In recovery for weeks, handicapped by his mental problems, Lyle Foster will miss CAN 2023 with South Africa, Burnley coach Vincent Kompany announced on Thursday, as the African tournament opens next January in Ivory Coast.

Big blow for Lyle Foster who will not be at the next CAN in Ivory Coast. The South African striker is out of the competition due to his mental health concerns which have kept him away from the field for weeks. The information is confirmed by Burnley coach Vincent Kompany.

“Unfortunately, at the moment he is not able to join the national team. He just can’t. His love for his country knows no bounds and his desire to do good knows no bounds. But, this would go against the opinion of all the experts who have assisted him in recent months”said the Belgian technician on Thursday, reported by IOL.

Lyle Foster had scored three goals in seven Premier League games for Burnley before the Clarets announced the 23-year-old’s unavailability last month. The club from the north of England said that their striker had indicated that he continued to live with problems relating to his mental well-being and that he had sought help. A case taken very seriously by the residents of the Premier League who have entrusted the center forward to the care of specialists.

“I am a coach of African origin so for me the CAN is very important and I am very proud of any player who represents us there, because I think this tournament deserves the same importance as the Euro. But, for his condition in particular, the human being, he is not yet at a stage where he can do all this.said the Burnley coach.

“ I hope that in the future he will be able to do much more for everyone on the big stage, but, step by step. Lyle is making progress. He’s still in treatment, but we’ve been fortunate to be able to work with him on a physical level. His progress is what you would want in terms of mental health, but physically he is also in a good place,” concluded Kompany.

Bad news for Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who will have to do without his striker for the African Cup of Nations (January 13 to February 11, 2024). As a reminder, the South Africans are housed in group E, with Mali, Namibia and Tunisia.