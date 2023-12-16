Cameroon: Afrique Média TV channel closed

Faced with the absence of declarations from the channel’s employees and delays in the payment of social security contributions, the National Social Insurance Fund of Cameroon (CNPS) put an end to the activities of the media close to Moscow.

The offices of the Afrique Média channel have been closed in Cameroon. According to available information, the National Social Security Fund (CNPS) has taken the decision to close the Afrique Média TV channel for non-compliance with legal standards in Cameroon in terms of social security.

In November 2022, the United States accused the Afrique Média television channel based in Cameroon of being relays of disinformation and Russian propaganda in Africa. According to the detailed report from the American Department, Kemi, Yamb and Afrique Média are working together with Yevgeni Prigojine, the influential Russian businessman close to Vladimir Putin. The Afrique Média channel which stands out as the defender of Africa’s interests.