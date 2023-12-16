2023 Club World Cup: Manchester City’s semi-final opponent known

Fallers of the Mexicans Club Leon (1-0) this Friday, the Japanese Urawa Reds will face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the 2023 Club World Cup which is taking place in Saudi Arabia.

We now know the poster for the first semi-final of the 2023 Club World Cup which is taking place in Saudi Arabia. This first round of the final four will pit Manchester City against the Japanese club Urawa Reds. The Japanese team validated its ticket for the next round of the tournament after its victory this Friday against Club Leon.

Against the Mexican team in a match counting for the quarter-finals, the teammates of ex-Marseillais Hiroki Sakai won with a score of 1-0. The Dutchman Alex Schalk, after enormous work from the Guinean international José Kante, scored the only goal of the game (78th).

The other quarter-final of this World Cup will pit Al Ahly against Al Ittihad this Friday evening. A clash between the winner of the African Champions League and the reigning champion of the Saudi Pro League, led by Karim Benzema. See you later for the final verdict.