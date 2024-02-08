CAN 2023: José Peseiro puts pressure on the Super Eagles before Nigeria-South Africa

Nigeria coach José Peseiro has stressed the need for his team to be more clinical in front of goal despite having the strongest defense at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast .

The Super Eagles qualified for the semi-finals after a 1-0 victory against Angola, thus keeping their clean sheet for the fourth consecutive time since the start of this CAN. Nigeria will face South Africa this Wednesday, with their sights set on qualifying for the final.

While acknowledging Nigeria’s defensive prowess, José Peseiro stressed the importance of improving their offensive performance. “ We maintained our defensive solidity and scored a goal, but we could have been more proactive. The team had the opportunity to create more chances“, remarked the Portuguese technician.

With just six goals scored in five matches, Peseiro believes his men have not fully capitalized on their attacking quality. “ We have quality players and although Angola performed well, we could have had better luck. I am satisfied with my players, but I urge us to be more efficient”he added.