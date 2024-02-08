CAN 2023: Debordo makes an incredible promise to Coco Emilia before the Ivory Coast – DRC clash

Very active on social networks since the start of CAN 2023, Ivorian artist Debordo Leekunfa has just made an incredible promise to Cameroonian influencer Coco Emilia, a few hours before the confrontation between Côte d’Ivoire and the DRC in semi final.

The host country, Ivory Coast, faces DR Congo this Wednesday at the Stade Alassane-Ouattara (60,000 seats), located north of Abidjan, in the semi-finals. But a few hours before this very important confrontation for the host country which dreams of seeing itself in the final, the Ivorian artist Debordo Leekunfa wanted to make a promise to the Cameroonian influencer Coco Emilia, the ex of the Congolese Francis M’vemba .

In a publication on his Facebook page, the coupé-décalé artist asked Coco Emilia and all of Cameroon to count on Ivory Coast to give them justice for all the harm done to them by the supposed businessman Congolese Francis M’vemba.

“Coco Emilia and all of Cameroon, the Ivory Coast will avenge you against the Congo of Francis M’vemba this Wednesday. There is justice from God. For Coco Emilia, Don’t trkil my daughter. Tomorrow you will see the victory of the Elephants,” he wrote on Facebook.

As a reminder, Francis Mvemba and Coco Emilia got married in a grandiose ceremony in April 2021. However, just a few months after the wedding, their relationship quickly deteriorated and resulted in Coco Emilia filing for divorce which revealed that her husband had lied to her about several matters concerning him. Biscuit de mer accuses Francis M’vemba of having lied to him about his profession. During their divorce trial, it was revealed that the engagement ring M’vemba gave her is made of stones and not diamond as he tried to make her believe.