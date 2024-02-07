Morocco: Walid Regragui retained in his position as coach

Announced on departure after Morocco’s elimination from CAN 2023, beaten by South Africa in the round of 16, Walid Regragui was confirmed as coach of the Atlas Lions.

Walid Regragui will not leave the Moroccan selection. Announced starting at the head of the Atlas Lions after their elimination from CAN 2023, beaten by South Africa in the round of 16, the 48-year-old technician was retained in his position as coach. It was the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) which confirmed the information via a press release published this Monday on its social networks.

“ The Royal Moroccan Football Federation renews its confidence in Walid Regragui to lead the next stage, providing him with all means of support and accompaniment in order to achieve the status that national football in general and the national team in particular deserves », We can read in the press release.

With the retention of Regragui in his position, the Atlas Lions will look at the next deadlines, namely; the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, in June, and the CAN, which Morocco will play at home in June and July 2025.