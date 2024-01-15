CAN 2023: José Peseiro blames the heat after Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

Nigeria coach José Peseiro regretted the draw conceded by the Super Eagles against Equatorial Guinea (1-1) on Sunday evening at CAN 2023. The Portuguese technician believes that the weather conditions partly handicapped his side.

Big favorite for the supreme coronation, Nigeria will start CAN 2023 with a draw. The Super Eagles were forced to a parity score by Equatorial Guinea (1-1), Sunday, on the first day of group A. Surprised from the start by Nzalang Nacional, the Nigerians managed to avoid the defeat on an achievement by Victor Osimhen.

A result which relegates them to third place in the ranking, behind in particular Ivory Coast, first after their logical victory against Guinea-Bissau (2-0) in the opening match.

In the post-match press conference, coach José Peseiro was satisfied with his team’s performance but regretted the numerous missed opportunities, especially in the second half.

“ We did everything to win, we created many clear chances and we simply deserved to win.”, said Peseiro in comments relayed by CAFonline. The Portuguese technician also congratulated his players for their adaptation despite the high temperature in which they played.

“ Playing at 2 p.m. (3 p.m. Nigerian time) is not easy, so the temperature and humidity were not good, but our players handled that very well. It was not easy to play in these conditions” , he added.

In search of a fourth CAN title in Ivory Coast, Nigeria will face the Ivorians next Thursday on the second day. A victory against the Elephants would revive the Super Eagles while another draw would force them to win their final group match against Guinea-Bissau next Monday to be sure of qualifying for the knockout stages.