Madagascar has a new government

After the re-election of President Andry Rajoelina and the reappointment of Prime Minister Ntsay Christian on January 4, room has now been made for a new government. Madagascar’s new government formation has 27 ministers.

For his second term, Malagasy head of state Andry Rajoelina reappointed several of his ministers on Sunday January 14, 2024 and opted for a youth team made up of seven women.

“ The new ministers were selected on the basis of very rigorous criteria in order to ensure their performance and their commitment to the service of the Nation., confided Andry Rajoelina quoted by Anadolu. And to announce that “in addition to this swearing-in, all ministers will sign commitment contracts in terms of integrity”.

As a reminder, Andry Rajoelina was re-elected in the first round of the presidential election on November 16, 2023. According to the electoral commission, Andry Rajoelina won the election with 58.95% of the votes. The opposition, which called for a boycott of the presidential election, had asked for the vote to be canceled.